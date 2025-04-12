Trump's Health: Annual Physical Sparks Debate

Former President Donald Trump underwent his annual physical examination on Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump's self-evaluation was positive, highlighting his heart and cognitive functions, but the formal medical reports are yet to be released by the White House doctors.

The 78-year-old, who claims a clean bill of health following extensive testing, faces scrutiny over the lack of transparency regarding his medical conditions. The report's pending release follows a pattern of secrecy shrouding Trump's health, raising debates over presidential privacy and public disclosure.

Trump, amid his ongoing critique of President Joe Biden's health, remains focused on his own well-being and reputation. As he heads to Florida for the weekend, questions linger about the comprehensiveness and accuracy of the forthcoming health disclosure.

(With inputs from agencies.)