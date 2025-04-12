Mehbooba Mufti Commends Stand Against Waqf Amendment Act

Peoples Democratic Party chief, Mehbooba Mufti, has extended her gratitude to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka for their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Act. Mufti praised their courage amidst an environment where dissent is increasingly penalized.

In letters directed to Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, and Siddaramaiah, Mufti articulated her respect for their principled stand. She shared these communications on the social media platform X, emphasizing the inspiration they provide to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti's remarks drew attention to the growing majoritarian tide threatening India's plurality and diversity. She underscored the arbitrary enforcement of laws affecting minorities, noting such actions reflect a systematic erosion of rights, and lauded these leaders as beacons of hope for justice and inclusivity in India.

