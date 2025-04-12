Controversy Erupts Over Minister's 'Nautanki' Remark

The political arena in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a heated controversy involving Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel. His alleged 'nautanki' (drama) comment, accompanied by the use of a swear word during a village visit, has sparked outrage, particularly from Congress, who claim the remarks were targeted at locals.

Amidst the uproar, Patel's Panchayat and Rural Development Department suspended the CEO of a local panchayat in Shivpuri district. The official was accused of damaging the government's reputation by organizing a misleading plantation event. A video clip shared by the opposition appears to capture Patel's controversial comments.

Patel, meanwhile, explained he was in the village solely to observe the Kwari River and expressed frustration at being asked to engage in unscheduled activities. The event underscores ongoing tensions between political entities and government functionaries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)