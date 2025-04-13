Left Menu

Controversy Arises: Internal Sikh Matters Amidst Political Interference

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, the interim jathedar of Akal Takht, has requested Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains to refrain from intervening in Sikh matters. Gargajj emphasized internal decisions should be made by the Khalsa Panth, not political bodies. He spotlighted issues such as road construction and the release of Sikh prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:56 IST
Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht, has called on Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains to support rather than meddle in Sikh community issues. His comments surfaced following Bains' statements in the Punjab Assembly regarding the removal of three jathedars by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Gargajj expressed satisfaction at Bains' consideration of himself as part of the 'panth' but pointed out that such internal Sikh matters are for the 'Khalsa Panth' to decide—not for political platforms. The SGPC's president has already solicited input from the Sikh community and related organizations regarding the jathedars' rules.

Further, Gargajj urged Bains to aid in the construction of the road linking Garhshankar to Sri Anandpur Sahib, a responsibility he pointed out should fall under government duties due to tax revenues. Additionally, he requested Bains to address issues like the release of Bandi Singhs in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

