Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress for Historical Hostility Towards Ambedkar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of holding historical animosity toward B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology. At the memorial in Mhow, Yadav highlighted BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar, criticizing Congress for past neglect. He shared initiatives taken by BJP-led governments to recognize Ambedkar's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress for Historical Hostility Towards Ambedkar
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of historically harboring animosity toward the father of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, and demanded the party issue an apology. The accusation was made in Mhow during a tribute on Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.

Yadav pointed out alleged past mistreatments by Congress, claiming the party prevented Ambedkar from entering the Lok Sabha and failed to confer a Bharat Ratna award on him, choosing instead to honor others. Yadav contrasted this with BJP's efforts to recognize Ambedkar, citing developments in India and abroad that celebrate his legacy.

In an effort to increase recognition, Yadav mentioned a train service connecting Ambedkar's birthplace to New Delhi and local schemes named after him. He emphasized Ambedkar's dedication to social equality and pledged state support for enhancing facilities at Ambedkar's memorial site, a spot annually visited by thousands of followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025