Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress for Historical Hostility Towards Ambedkar

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of historically harboring animosity toward the father of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, and demanded the party issue an apology. The accusation was made in Mhow during a tribute on Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.

Yadav pointed out alleged past mistreatments by Congress, claiming the party prevented Ambedkar from entering the Lok Sabha and failed to confer a Bharat Ratna award on him, choosing instead to honor others. Yadav contrasted this with BJP's efforts to recognize Ambedkar, citing developments in India and abroad that celebrate his legacy.

In an effort to increase recognition, Yadav mentioned a train service connecting Ambedkar's birthplace to New Delhi and local schemes named after him. He emphasized Ambedkar's dedication to social equality and pledged state support for enhancing facilities at Ambedkar's memorial site, a spot annually visited by thousands of followers.

