Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress for Historical Hostility Towards Ambedkar
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of holding historical animosity toward B R Ambedkar and demanded an apology. At the memorial in Mhow, Yadav highlighted BJP's efforts to honor Ambedkar, criticizing Congress for past neglect. He shared initiatives taken by BJP-led governments to recognize Ambedkar's contributions.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of historically harboring animosity toward the father of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, and demanded the party issue an apology. The accusation was made in Mhow during a tribute on Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.
Yadav pointed out alleged past mistreatments by Congress, claiming the party prevented Ambedkar from entering the Lok Sabha and failed to confer a Bharat Ratna award on him, choosing instead to honor others. Yadav contrasted this with BJP's efforts to recognize Ambedkar, citing developments in India and abroad that celebrate his legacy.
In an effort to increase recognition, Yadav mentioned a train service connecting Ambedkar's birthplace to New Delhi and local schemes named after him. He emphasized Ambedkar's dedication to social equality and pledged state support for enhancing facilities at Ambedkar's memorial site, a spot annually visited by thousands of followers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest
Karnataka's Financial Woes: BJP's Accusations Against Congress Government
Naxalism got encouragement due to policies of Congress: PM Modi at public meeting in Chhattisgarh.
Congress Gears Up for Comprehensive Property Documentation in Tripura
Modi Blames Congress Policies for Naxalism Rise