Political Rifts Deepen in Bengal Over Waqf Amendment Act

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ignoring the Constitution after her statements on the Waqf Amendment Act. While Banerjee assured no 'divide and rule' policy in Bengal, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed the state is nearing anarchy under her leadership.

The political climate in West Bengal is heating up, with BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks related to the Waqf Amendment Act. Trivedi alleged that the Trinamool Congress chief's stance signals lawlessness in the state.

In response, Mamata Banerjee assured citizens that her administration would not indulge in divisive politics, urging the Muslim community to disregard provocations stemming from the Waqf Amendment Act. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of unity among communities, stating her commitment to protecting all residents.

Amidst the political turbulence, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, has sparked debates nationwide, with its provisions scrutinized and challenged in the Supreme Court. The act seeks to overhaul regulations governing Waqf properties, drawing both opposition and support in the legislative corridors.

