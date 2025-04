Political Clash Over Reservation Policies in India: Modi vs. Congress

Amid a heated debate on reservation policies, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the state's minority quota system on Monday, emphasizing efforts to uplift Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). 'Congress aims to integrate all societal segments by offering reservations to SC/ST communities,' Shivakumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Hisar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for historically sidelining Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Modi accused Congress of leveraging vote-bank politics at the expense of Dr. Ambedkar's constitutional vision for equality and justice for marginalized communities.

Highlighting his government's initiatives, PM Modi detailed strides like extending tap water connections to impoverished households, benefiting SC/ST/OBC communities. He accused Congress of exploiting the Constitution for political gain and pointed to Karnataka's recent minority reservation policy in tenders as detrimental, affecting societal balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)