Left Menu

Decoding Diplomatic Dances: Iran and West's Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Russia as part of efforts to address Iran's nuclear program with the West. Talks with U.S. representatives have been positive, though skepticism remains due to past tensions. Russia supports Iran's right to a civilian nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:49 IST
Decoding Diplomatic Dances: Iran and West's Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is scheduled to visit Russia this week, setting the stage for potential US-Iran discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing nuclear impasse. A meeting in Oman between Araqchi and US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was described as 'positive,' though primarily designed to establish terms for prospective negotiations.

The United States and Iran appear cautious towards the potential success of these talks. Washington seeks to halt Iran's uranium enrichment activities, which it views as a step towards nuclear arms, while Iran insists its program serves civilian energy needs. Iran remains skeptical of reaching an agreement, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei distrusting the US, especially under Trump.

The situation becomes more intricate as Iran has significantly exceeded limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, leading to increased concerns in the West. IAEA head Rafael Grossi plans to visit Tehran in efforts to bridge the gap on unresolved nuclear issues, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic solutions within the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025