Decoding Diplomatic Dances: Iran and West's Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is scheduled to visit Russia this week, setting the stage for potential US-Iran discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing nuclear impasse. A meeting in Oman between Araqchi and US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was described as 'positive,' though primarily designed to establish terms for prospective negotiations.

The United States and Iran appear cautious towards the potential success of these talks. Washington seeks to halt Iran's uranium enrichment activities, which it views as a step towards nuclear arms, while Iran insists its program serves civilian energy needs. Iran remains skeptical of reaching an agreement, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei distrusting the US, especially under Trump.

The situation becomes more intricate as Iran has significantly exceeded limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, leading to increased concerns in the West. IAEA head Rafael Grossi plans to visit Tehran in efforts to bridge the gap on unresolved nuclear issues, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic solutions within the international community.

