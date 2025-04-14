Maurya Condemns Congress and SP for Betraying Ambedkar's Legacy

In a scathing address, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of betraying the legacy of B R Ambedkar. He contended that these parties have consistently undermined Ambedkar's ideals and contributions to India.

Maurya alleged that the Congress had repeatedly insulted Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, throughout its tenure. He noted instances where Ambedkar was forced to resign and his dreams were sidelined.

Criticizing the Samajwadi Party for renaming a medical college previously dedicated to Ambedkar, Maurya also accused the Bahujan Samaj Party of using Ambedkar's name merely as a vote bank. He asserted that the BJP remains the sole political entity committed to Ambedkar's mission, highlighting recent efforts including the initiative to build the 'Panchteerth' in his honor.

