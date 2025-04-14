Left Menu

Maurya Condemns Congress and SP for Betraying Ambedkar's Legacy

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, criticized the Congress and Samajwadi Party for undermining B R Ambedkar's vision. Speaking at an event, he accused them of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy, while emphasizing the BJP's commitment to honoring Ambedkar through various initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:02 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of betraying the legacy of B R Ambedkar. He contended that these parties have consistently undermined Ambedkar's ideals and contributions to India.

Maurya alleged that the Congress had repeatedly insulted Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, throughout its tenure. He noted instances where Ambedkar was forced to resign and his dreams were sidelined.

Criticizing the Samajwadi Party for renaming a medical college previously dedicated to Ambedkar, Maurya also accused the Bahujan Samaj Party of using Ambedkar's name merely as a vote bank. He asserted that the BJP remains the sole political entity committed to Ambedkar's mission, highlighting recent efforts including the initiative to build the 'Panchteerth' in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

