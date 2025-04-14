BJP-AIADMK Alliance: A Strategic 'Sankalp' Against DMK

BJP leader and former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has asserted that the alliance forged between BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is not an opportunistic maneuver, but a committed effort to dethrone the current DMK government.

She dismissed DMK Chief Minister M K Stalin's accusations of opportunism, pointing out that Stalin's coalition with Congress has its own historical controversies.

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami echoed this sentiment, highlighting their shared vision for Tamil Nadu's growth, while anticipation builds for the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)