BJP-AIADMK Alliance: A Strategic 'Sankalp' Against DMK

BJP leader and former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan described the alliance between BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu as a resolution to defeat the ruling DMK, countering claims of opportunism. Critics question the ideological clarity of this alliance announced by Amit Shah on April 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BJP leader and former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has asserted that the alliance forged between BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is not an opportunistic maneuver, but a committed effort to dethrone the current DMK government.

She dismissed DMK Chief Minister M K Stalin's accusations of opportunism, pointing out that Stalin's coalition with Congress has its own historical controversies.

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami echoed this sentiment, highlighting their shared vision for Tamil Nadu's growth, while anticipation builds for the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

