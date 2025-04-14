Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Controversy in Karnataka

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan opposed the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, declaring it won't be implemented in the state. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Khan's stance as vote bank politics. Despite opposition, the act aims to protect Waqf properties and enhance revenue for poor Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:46 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing political standoff, Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has openly opposed the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, asserting that it will not be implemented in Karnataka. Khan's statement aligns with similar decisions by leaders in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, in response, accused Khan of engaging in vote bank politics, claiming the opposition seeks to mislead the public. Joshi emphasized that the act, like its predecessors from 1995 and 2013, is designed to protect Waqf properties and generate revenue for assisting impoverished Muslims across India.

The Waqf Amendment Act, which passed after a lengthy debate in the legislature, continues to face challenges with several petitions filed in the Supreme Court. While its provisions aim to modify existing regulations, critics argue against its implementation, increasing the likelihood of judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

