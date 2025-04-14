Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Controversy in Karnataka

In a developing political standoff, Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has openly opposed the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, asserting that it will not be implemented in Karnataka. Khan's statement aligns with similar decisions by leaders in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, in response, accused Khan of engaging in vote bank politics, claiming the opposition seeks to mislead the public. Joshi emphasized that the act, like its predecessors from 1995 and 2013, is designed to protect Waqf properties and generate revenue for assisting impoverished Muslims across India.

The Waqf Amendment Act, which passed after a lengthy debate in the legislature, continues to face challenges with several petitions filed in the Supreme Court. While its provisions aim to modify existing regulations, critics argue against its implementation, increasing the likelihood of judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)