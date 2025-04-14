Standoff at the Nuclear Crossroads: Trump Warns Iran
President Donald Trump alleges Iran is delaying a nuclear deal with the U.S., cautioning that persistence in pursuing nuclear weaponry could invite military action. Talks between Iran and the U.S. have begun in Oman, with aims to construct a potential deal framework, as tensions escalate.
President Donald Trump has voiced concerns that Iran is intentionally stalling a nuclear agreement with the U.S., further asserting that Tehran's potential development of a nuclear weapon might provoke a military attack on its atomic sites.
Following a meeting between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and a senior Iranian official in Oman, both nations described discussions as 'positive' and 'constructive'. A subsequent round of dialogue is scheduled to occur in Rome, sources suggest, aiming to outline a wide-ranging framework for a potential nuclear agreement.
'Iran must relinquish the idea of a nuclear weapon,' President Trump declared, emphasizing the urgency with which Iran must act to avert possible harsh measures, noting that the nation is 'fairly close' to nuclear armament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
