Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi's Arrest Sparks Call for Justice

After Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium, Congress leader TS Singh Deo emphasizes the need to extradite and prosecute those taking refuge abroad after committing crimes in India, highlighting the challenges of ensuring fair trials and adequate prison conditions to satisfy Belgian authorities for extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:32 IST
Congress leader TS Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been apprehended in Belgium, prompting senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo to call for his extradition to face justice in India. Deo insists that criminals cannot continue to evade the law under the guise of foreign protection.

Former CBI Director AP Singh highlighted the complexities involved in bringing back individuals from the European Union, noting that Belgian authorities now require substantial evidence and assurances regarding India's prison conditions and trial fairness. He remarked that the last successful extradition from the EU was two decades ago.

Belgium's Federal Public Service of Justice confirmed Choksi's arrest on April 12, stating that India has formally requested his extradition. Choksi, facing charges related to the Punjab National Bank scam, fled India in 2018, adding to the urgency of legal proceedings to secure his return.

