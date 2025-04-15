Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has outlined the challenges in forging a peace agreement with the United States that would bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov emphasized that Russia is firmly against ever becoming economically reliant on Western nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump, keen on earning a peacemaker legacy, continually advocates for resolving the Ukraine crisis, which he describes as a 'bloodbath.' However, negotiations remain in limbo as crucial components of the peace deal are still being debated, Lavrov told Kommersant newspaper.

Russia's conditions, as set by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024, include Ukraine's official renouncement of NATO membership and withdrawal of its forces from regions claimed by Russia. Lavrov also commended Trump's stance on NATO as a cause of the conflict, stressing that Russia's elite opposes any return to Western dependence, citing economic sanctions as a factor in Russia's current position.

