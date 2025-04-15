Congress Backs Bajwa Amidst AAP Controversy

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa faced police questioning on Tuesday regarding his controversial statement that '50 bombs have reached Punjab.'

Amidst the political melee, the state Congress leadership, with Amrinder Singh Raja Warring at the forefront, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly exploiting police resources to target opposition figures.

Bajwa, accompanied by prominent party figures, including former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, refuted the charges and lambasted the state government for deteriorating law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)