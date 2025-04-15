Left Menu

Singapore's Election Amid Global Uncertainty

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called a general election as the world becomes more uncertain and unstable. The election is set for May 3, with nomination day on April 23. Wong seeks a fresh mandate amidst economic turmoil due to US tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Updated: 15-04-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the dissolution of parliament, marking the onset of a critical general election. Set against the backdrop of global uncertainty, this election will occur on May 3, providing Singaporeans the opportunity to determine their leadership amidst evolving global conditions.

Wong, who ascended to the premiership a year ago, is looking to introduce over 30 new candidates as he seeks a second term. This election comes amid economic challenges amplified by tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump, which have affected Singapore's trade-driven economy.

With political campaigns in full swing on social media, Singaporeans are eager to see how Wong's People's Action Party, which has historically ensured political and economic stability, will navigate these turbulent times. Observers note the high stakes, with Singapore balancing its economic ties between major global players, the US and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

