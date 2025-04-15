Left Menu

Minister Reddy Accuses AIMIM of Misleading Public Over Waqf Amendment

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized AIMIM and Congress for their opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that they are misleading the public. Reddy claimed the reforms aim to enhance welfare by developing Waqf properties and protecting them from misuse. He assured accountability with the Modi government's amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:58 IST
Minister Reddy Accuses AIMIM of Misleading Public Over Waqf Amendment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has leveled accusations against AIMIM and Congress, claiming they are misleading the public about the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Reddy asserts that the amendments are intended to improve Waqf properties and stop decades of misuse.

Responding to proposed protests by AIMIM and AIMPLB on April 19, the minister emphasized the Modi government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability. He criticized AIMIM for allegedly aligning with Congress for political expediency.

Reddy also addressed ongoing political tensions in Telangana, including criticism of Congress's governance and its environmental policies, amid disputes over state resources and central fund allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025