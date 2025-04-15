Minister Reddy Accuses AIMIM of Misleading Public Over Waqf Amendment
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized AIMIM and Congress for their opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that they are misleading the public. Reddy claimed the reforms aim to enhance welfare by developing Waqf properties and protecting them from misuse. He assured accountability with the Modi government's amendments.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has leveled accusations against AIMIM and Congress, claiming they are misleading the public about the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Reddy asserts that the amendments are intended to improve Waqf properties and stop decades of misuse.
Responding to proposed protests by AIMIM and AIMPLB on April 19, the minister emphasized the Modi government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability. He criticized AIMIM for allegedly aligning with Congress for political expediency.
Reddy also addressed ongoing political tensions in Telangana, including criticism of Congress's governance and its environmental policies, amid disputes over state resources and central fund allocations.
