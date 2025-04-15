Minister Reddy Accuses AIMIM of Misleading Public Over Waqf Amendment

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has leveled accusations against AIMIM and Congress, claiming they are misleading the public about the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Reddy asserts that the amendments are intended to improve Waqf properties and stop decades of misuse.

Responding to proposed protests by AIMIM and AIMPLB on April 19, the minister emphasized the Modi government's commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability. He criticized AIMIM for allegedly aligning with Congress for political expediency.

Reddy also addressed ongoing political tensions in Telangana, including criticism of Congress's governance and its environmental policies, amid disputes over state resources and central fund allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)