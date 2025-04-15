Modi Meets Murmu After Historic International Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, marking a significant follow-up to Murmu's recent international diplomacy. Her visits to Portugal and Slovakia underscore India's ongoing efforts to bolster global relations.

The President's office confirmed the meeting in a post on X, sharing images of the encounter, which comes fresh off Murmu's historic four-day, two-nation state visit completed on April 11.

Such gatherings between national leadership are critical for strategizing India's foreign policy and strengthening international alliances amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)