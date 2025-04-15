Modi Meets Murmu After Historic International Visits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan following her return from significant state visits to Portugal and Slovakia. This meeting highlights India's diplomatic endeavors and the strengthening of international ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, marking a significant follow-up to Murmu's recent international diplomacy. Her visits to Portugal and Slovakia underscore India's ongoing efforts to bolster global relations.
The President's office confirmed the meeting in a post on X, sharing images of the encounter, which comes fresh off Murmu's historic four-day, two-nation state visit completed on April 11.
Such gatherings between national leadership are critical for strategizing India's foreign policy and strengthening international alliances amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.
