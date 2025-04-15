Left Menu

Modi Meets Murmu After Historic International Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan following her return from significant state visits to Portugal and Slovakia. This meeting highlights India's diplomatic endeavors and the strengthening of international ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:58 IST
Modi Meets Murmu After Historic International Visits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, marking a significant follow-up to Murmu's recent international diplomacy. Her visits to Portugal and Slovakia underscore India's ongoing efforts to bolster global relations.

The President's office confirmed the meeting in a post on X, sharing images of the encounter, which comes fresh off Murmu's historic four-day, two-nation state visit completed on April 11.

Such gatherings between national leadership are critical for strategizing India's foreign policy and strengthening international alliances amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025