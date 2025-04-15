Congress to Stage Nationwide Protests Against 'Draconian' Seizure
The Congress party criticized the government's seizure of National Herald's assets and announced nationwide protests. They claim the action is a politically motivated misuse of power against democratic opposition. The party insists on defending democracy and will coordinate protests at government offices nationwide.
The Congress party on Tuesday condemned the Narendra Modi-led government's seizure of the National Herald's assets, decrying the move as 'draconian' and politically motivated. In response, the party announced a series of nationwide protests to express their dissent.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal emphasized the historic significance of the National Herald, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, and accused the government of exploiting state institutions to silence dissenting voices within the Congress. The editorial notes that the party will coordinate protests at Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices across the country.
The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging money laundering. Venugopal reiterated Congress's dedication to democratic ideals, urging collective resistance against what they view as a misuse of power by the ruling regime, marking it a decisive moment to defend India's constitutional values.
