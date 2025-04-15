Unwavering Support: NATO's Stand with Ukraine Amidst Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened in Odesa to reaffirm the alliance's steadfast support despite recent Russian missile strikes on Sumy. The visit follows efforts led by the United States to mediate an armistice in the conflict.

Amidst contentious accusations exchanged between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelenskiy over the war's origins, Rutte emphasized NATO's unwavering backing for Ukraine. He stated, "Russia is the aggressor, Russia started this war. There's no doubt." Rutte also conveyed NATO's endorsement of Trump's peace endeavor.

Central to the discussions was Ukraine's pressing need for air defense systems, including the Patriot systems. Zelenskiy stressed the urgency of obtaining such defenses, noting the matter's political nature rather than a lack of availability. Rutte's agenda also included talks with Moldovan officials on regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)