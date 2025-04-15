Left Menu

Trump Challenges China to Take Initiative in Trade Deal

President Donald Trump is willing to negotiate a trade deal with China, but expects China to make the first move, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump emphasized that the decision now lies with Beijing, highlighting that the U.S. is open to negotiating terms.

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has expressed his openness to striking a trade deal with China, provided that Beijing takes the initial step, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday. The statement came as Trump urged China to act first in the ongoing trade negotiations.

"The ball is in China's court," Leavitt asserted during a press briefing, reflecting Trump's position that while the U.S. is willing to negotiate, it is China's obligation to initiate the process.

Trump's message highlights a significant moment in U.S.-China relations, with potential implications for global trade dynamics. The president's statement suggests a strategic positioning by the U.S., waiting for a proactive response from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

