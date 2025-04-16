Left Menu

Peru's Political Scandal: Ex-President Humala Sentenced to 15 Years

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving illicit campaign funds from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. His wife, Nadine Heredia, received the same sentence and is seeking asylum at the Brazilian embassy due to health reasons. The legal drama unfolds amidst ongoing corruption scandals in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 05:01 IST
Peru's Political Scandal: Ex-President Humala Sentenced to 15 Years

In a sensational development that underscores Peru's ongoing political turmoil, former President Ollanta Humala was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison for taking illicit campaign funds. This marks another chapter in the country's checkered political history as Humala becomes the latest former leader to face incarceration.

Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, also received a 15-year sentence. In a dramatic turn, Heredia entered the Brazilian embassy in Lima to seek asylum due to her health concerns. Sources reveal ongoing negotiations for a safe conduct that would allow her to travel to Brazil for medical treatment.

The sentence is the latest outcome of the wide-reaching 'Lava Jato' corruption scandal, involving the defunct Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, now known as Novonor. Despite his sentence, Humala's defense plans to appeal, branding the charges as politically motivated. The ongoing case continues to reveal the depth of corruption involving political elites in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025