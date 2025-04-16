Peru's Political Scandal: Ex-President Humala Sentenced to 15 Years

In a sensational development that underscores Peru's ongoing political turmoil, former President Ollanta Humala was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison for taking illicit campaign funds. This marks another chapter in the country's checkered political history as Humala becomes the latest former leader to face incarceration.

Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, also received a 15-year sentence. In a dramatic turn, Heredia entered the Brazilian embassy in Lima to seek asylum due to her health concerns. Sources reveal ongoing negotiations for a safe conduct that would allow her to travel to Brazil for medical treatment.

The sentence is the latest outcome of the wide-reaching 'Lava Jato' corruption scandal, involving the defunct Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, now known as Novonor. Despite his sentence, Humala's defense plans to appeal, branding the charges as politically motivated. The ongoing case continues to reveal the depth of corruption involving political elites in Peru.

