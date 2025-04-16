Left Menu

Kharge Accuses Government of Deceit Amid National Herald Case

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government following an ED chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He accused the government of targeting the Congress to divert attention from its failures, citing economic issues and unemployment as major concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:20 IST
Kharge Accuses Government of Deceit Amid National Herald Case
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke to the government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the ruling party after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He accused the government of diversion tactics to distract from its failures.

Kharge highlighted pressing economic concerns, pointing out the high trade deficit, staggering inflation, and unemployment rates as indicators of the BJP's mismanagement. He criticized the government for imposing heavy taxes while neglecting economic growth and FDI.

Amid the growing tensions, Congress workers staged protests, decrying the charges as politically motivated. Kharge vowed that the Congress will not be intimidated and will continue to voice out against the ruling government's lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025