Kharge Accuses Government of Deceit Amid National Herald Case

In a sharp rebuke to the government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the ruling party after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He accused the government of diversion tactics to distract from its failures.

Kharge highlighted pressing economic concerns, pointing out the high trade deficit, staggering inflation, and unemployment rates as indicators of the BJP's mismanagement. He criticized the government for imposing heavy taxes while neglecting economic growth and FDI.

Amid the growing tensions, Congress workers staged protests, decrying the charges as politically motivated. Kharge vowed that the Congress will not be intimidated and will continue to voice out against the ruling government's lapses.

