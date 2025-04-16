Gambia's Supreme Court Spares Minister from Gallows

A landmark decision from the Gambia's Supreme Court has spared a former government minister, Yankuba Touray, from the death penalty, commuting his sentence to life imprisonment.

Touray, convicted for the 1995 murder of finance minister Ousman Koro Ceesay, was one of the few prosecuted for crimes during the oppressive 22-year rule of ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh. The ruling has been closely watched as it tests the country's stance on capital punishment amidst an ongoing moratorium on executions.

The court's decision has sparked intense debates in Gambia over the controversial use of the death penalty. While courts have previously sentenced individuals for Jammeh-era crimes, none of these sentences have been executed. This case adds to global efforts to bring Jammeh-era officials to justice, including a recent Swiss court conviction of former minister Ousman Sonko and other international legal proceedings.

