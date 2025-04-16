Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Prioritization of Welfare Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

Mayawati urged the Indian government to prioritize the welfare of the poor amid global economic challenges triggered by US tariffs. She criticized the BJP's selective development and called for cooperation beyond party politics for national interest. The BSP leader emphasized equitable development for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:16 IST
Mayawati Urges Prioritization of Welfare Amid Global Tariff Turmoil
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of global economic disruptions caused by US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati urged the Indian government to focus on the welfare of the impoverished populace. Emphasizing national self-respect, she called for prioritizing the needs of the poor while crafting policies.

Mayawati criticized the ruling BJP and its state governments, accusing them of focusing on vote bank politics instead of tackling the broader economic challenges. She urged BJP leaders to set aside political differences and support the government in addressing these critical issues for the country's greater good.

Condemning the current governance in Uttar Pradesh as selective, Mayawati accused the 'double-engine' BJP government of neglecting the state's backward communities, advocating instead for equitable development similar to the BSP's past administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025