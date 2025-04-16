Mayawati Urges Prioritization of Welfare Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

In the wake of global economic disruptions caused by US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati urged the Indian government to focus on the welfare of the impoverished populace. Emphasizing national self-respect, she called for prioritizing the needs of the poor while crafting policies.

Mayawati criticized the ruling BJP and its state governments, accusing them of focusing on vote bank politics instead of tackling the broader economic challenges. She urged BJP leaders to set aside political differences and support the government in addressing these critical issues for the country's greater good.

Condemning the current governance in Uttar Pradesh as selective, Mayawati accused the 'double-engine' BJP government of neglecting the state's backward communities, advocating instead for equitable development similar to the BSP's past administrations.

