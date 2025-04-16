Tensions Rise: Trump vs. US Institutions

The political climate intensifies as President Donald Trump challenges major institutions across the United States. From threatening Harvard University's tax-exempt status to restricting media access, Trump's administration appears determined to assert control. Amidst these conflicts, educational programs and media transparency hover in uncertainty.

In a related development, Dan Caldwell, a top adviser at the Pentagon, has been placed on leave due to a leak investigation. The administration faces pressure to maintain integrity within the Department of Defense while also tackling media and legal challenges regarding executive actions.

Furthermore, the Trump administration confronts states like Maine over issues such as transgender athlete participation, and faces internal resignations at the U.S. Energy Information Administration, risking vital energy data availability. These actions reflect increasing friction between federal plans and institutional operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)