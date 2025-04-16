Left Menu

Singapore PM Highlights Global Power Shift Amid US-China Rivalry

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warns of a global power shift as the US and China compete for dominance. Citing increased geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs, Wong highlights how countries are reassessing strategies amid this turbulent transition. The evolving dynamics are reshaping international relations and economic landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:35 IST
In a stark warning, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted an ongoing global power shift spurred by an intensified competition between the US and China. Speaking at the S. Rajaratnam Lecture, Wong emphasized that while both nations avoid direct conflict, their rivalry is reshaping international relations and will influence the geopolitical landscape for years.

Wong noted that the post-World War II order, largely shaped by the US, is under strain as America steps back from its global leadership role. Domestic sentiments in the US signal a shift towards prioritizing national interests over costly foreign commitments. This inward turn marks a new norm in US policy that deviates from past engagements.

Amid this reset, China emerges as a prominent competitor, yet no nation is poised to fill America's leadership void. Economic tools like tariffs are wielded as strategic leverage, intensifying uncertainties for global businesses and marking a divided economic landscape dominated by the US and China. Countries are urged to re-evaluate their strategic positions.

