Tunisia's Turbulent Political Landscape: A Return to Repression?

Tunisia's government is under intensified scrutiny following a Human Rights Watch report condemning the use of arbitrary detention to stifle dissent. The organization called for the release of all detainees amidst ongoing trials of opposition figures charged with conspiracy.

The report bolsters concerns about President Kais Saied's increasing authoritarianism since dissolving parliament in 2021. Opposition leaders have labeled his actions a coup, as he tightens his grip over the judiciary. Saied denies these allegations, claiming his actions aim to rescue Tunisia from chaos and corruption.

The crackdown, which began in 2023, has seen dozens of opposition figures, journalists, and activists arrested, raising alarms about the erosion of democratic freedoms won in the 2011 Arab Spring. Key leaders, including Abir Moussi and Rached Ghannouchi, remain detained as political trials continue.

