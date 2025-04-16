Historic Diplomatic Tour: JD Vance's India Visit

US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha and their children, is slated for a diplomatic visit to India early next week. The visit marks a high-level discussion between Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the two countries' economic and trade relationship.

The backdrop of Vance's visit includes a recent trade disruption caused by President Trump's tariff policies, which led to significant global economic concerns. A temporary 90-day suspension of tariffs, excluding China, was announced by Trump to ease global tensions.

While the visit is largely private, official discussions will take precedence, alongside cultural engagements in Jaipur and Agra. The visit comes shortly after US DNI Tulsi Gabbard's trip to India and discussions with Indian leadership on bilateral trade agreements anticipated by 2025.

