Protests, Charges, and Chaos: The National Herald Case Unfolds

Congress workers demonstrated outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Ranchi on Wednesday, protesting against the filing of a chargesheet against leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and Jharkhand in-charge K Raju led the protest, accusing the BJP of using the ED to suppress opposition voices before elections. They claimed the issue resurfaced due to approaching elections in Bihar and Gujarat.

The state BJP criticized the Congress, alleging its intentions to create political chaos. Meanwhile, journalists covering a related protest in Dhanbad were allegedly assaulted by Congress workers, leading to complaints and condemnation from media and political figures alike.

