Left Menu

Protests, Charges, and Chaos: The National Herald Case Unfolds

Congress workers protested outside Ranchi's Enforcement Directorate office against the chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Allegations of political manipulation surfaced as clashes occurred with journalists in Dhanbad. The BJP accused Congress of inciting chaos, while Congress denounced BJP's actions as political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:58 IST
Protests, Charges, and Chaos: The National Herald Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers demonstrated outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Ranchi on Wednesday, protesting against the filing of a chargesheet against leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and Jharkhand in-charge K Raju led the protest, accusing the BJP of using the ED to suppress opposition voices before elections. They claimed the issue resurfaced due to approaching elections in Bihar and Gujarat.

The state BJP criticized the Congress, alleging its intentions to create political chaos. Meanwhile, journalists covering a related protest in Dhanbad were allegedly assaulted by Congress workers, leading to complaints and condemnation from media and political figures alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025