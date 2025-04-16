Protests, Charges, and Chaos: The National Herald Case Unfolds
Congress workers protested outside Ranchi's Enforcement Directorate office against the chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Allegations of political manipulation surfaced as clashes occurred with journalists in Dhanbad. The BJP accused Congress of inciting chaos, while Congress denounced BJP's actions as political vendetta.
- Country:
- India
Congress workers demonstrated outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Ranchi on Wednesday, protesting against the filing of a chargesheet against leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and Jharkhand in-charge K Raju led the protest, accusing the BJP of using the ED to suppress opposition voices before elections. They claimed the issue resurfaced due to approaching elections in Bihar and Gujarat.
The state BJP criticized the Congress, alleging its intentions to create political chaos. Meanwhile, journalists covering a related protest in Dhanbad were allegedly assaulted by Congress workers, leading to complaints and condemnation from media and political figures alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- ED
- National Herald
- Ranchi
- protest
- chargesheet
- Sonia Gandhi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Dhanbad
- journalists
ALSO READ
Ooty's E-Pass Protest: Tourism Takes a Hit
AIMIM's Shoaib Jamai Threatens Nationwide Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill
Govt is not going to interfere in any religious institution: Rijiju in LS amid noisy opposition protest on Waqf Bill.
Congress Protests Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls Parliamentary Move 'Unconstitutional'
Legal Fraternity Protests Transfer of Judge Sharma