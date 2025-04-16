Left Menu

Kerala Sit-in: Congress Confronts Police

In north Kerala, Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil and party members staged a sit-in protest at a police station, accusing the police of misconduct during a march against BJP. The demonstration addressed an alleged threat against Mamkoottathil. The protest ended after talks with senior police officials.

A sit-in protest took place in a north Kerala district on Wednesday, led by Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil and fellow Congress leaders. The protest unfolded in front of a police station, sparked by allegations of police misconduct during a preceding demonstration march.

The action was a response to an earlier march by Congress leaders and Youth Congress workers to the BJP office. The march protested an alleged threat against Mamkoottathil by BJP leaders. The situation heightened when a confrontation between protesters and police escalated into a scuffle.

Congress members demanded that a case be lodged against the BJP leaders accused of making the threatening speech. The peaceful resolution came after senior police officials engaged in discussions with the protest leaders, concluding the sit-in.

