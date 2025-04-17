Tensions Surge as Israel Solidifies Control Over 'Security Zones'
Israel's defence minister has confirmed that its troops will remain in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria indefinitely following expanded frontiers post-Hamas attack. This has sparked regional tensions and concerns over international law, especially with calls for a two-state solution unheeded for over 15 years.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has announced it will maintain its military presence in strategic 'security zones' across Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon indefinitely, following an attack by Hamas in October 2023. The move has prompted a backlash from Israel's neighbors, who view this as a violation of their sovereignty.
Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that troops would stay whether the situation is deemed temporary or permanent, highlighting the role of these zones in preventing future attacks. However, this has spurred debates over international law, drawing parallels to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
As international calls for a two-state solution grow louder, many view Israel's continued control over these territories as a major stumbling block for peace negotiations, which have been stalled for over 15 years.
