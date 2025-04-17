Serbia's Moscow Visit: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War with the EU

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is under increasing pressure from the European Union over his decision to attend Vladimir Putin's victory day parade in Moscow. Despite warnings that the visit could jeopardize Serbia's EU membership prospects, Vucic, a vocal supporter of Russia, remains resolute in his plans.

The trip is seen as a show of solidarity with Moscow and its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, a stance contrasting with the EU's policies. The tension arises as Serbia continues grappling with internal issues, including significant anti-corruption protests and the formation of a new government with several anti-EU ministers.

Additionally, allegations of using sonic weapons against protesters have surfaced, which Serbian authorities have denied. The FSB, Russia's spy agency, has reportedly supported Serbia's claim, further tethering Vucic's administration to Moscow's influence amid growing regional dissent.

