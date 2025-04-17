Left Menu

Robert Vadra Labels ED Summons a 'Political Vendetta', Vows to Resist

Businessman Robert Vadra has strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate's summons as politically motivated, accusing the government of using investigative agencies against opposition leaders. Vadra asserts that such actions serve as a political vendetta, pledging to continue his opposition against what he perceives as injustice.

Businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Businessman Robert Vadra has condemned the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons regarding the Gurugram land case, labeling it a 'political vendetta.' Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Vadra accused the government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition figures while raising questions about the impartiality of the ED.

He questioned the absence of summons for BJP members, suggesting selective action against non-BJP leaders. Referring to the repeated interrogation, he pointed out that similar questions were posed in 2019, and no wrongdoing was found. Vadra vowed to remain resilient, asserting that pressure only strengthens his resolve to fight perceived injustices.

Vadra also linked the summons to his criticism of alleged atrocities against minorities and hinted at potential political aspirations, expressing a commitment to resisting unfair treatment. He emphasized the ongoing struggle against injustice, hinting that the ED's actions would persist due to his active stance against the governing party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

