Telangana Congress Protests ED Charge Against Gandhis

In Hyderabad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders organized a demonstration on Thursday outside the Directorate of Enforcement, voicing objections against the agency's chargesheet targeting Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Addressing the media, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar suggested a BJP scheme aimed at undermining the growing influence of Rahul Gandhi.

Minister Prabhakar argued, "The Gandhi family, despite occupying power for extensive periods, refrained from fraudulent activities. Contrarily, PM Modi seems to be prioritizing corporate allies like Adani and Ambani over national interest. Whenever the BJP senses vulnerability, it resorts to weakening Congress through politically driven maneuvers," he claimed, underscoring public support for the Gandhis.

Echoing this sentiment, Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao predicted a Congress resurgence by 2029, asserting BJP's desperate attempts to derail this prospect. "The BJP's recent actions, using the Enforcement Directorate to levy baseless allegations, are a vindictive ploy to mar Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's reputations ahead of the looming parliamentary elections," Rao criticized. The Gandhi family's historical sacrifices were highlighted as testimonies to their commitment to national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)