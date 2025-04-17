Moldova's parliament has set a date for crucial parliamentary elections on September 28, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape. The vote saw support from 57 lawmakers, with 32 opting to abstain.

Situated between Ukraine and Romania, Moldova's geopolitical stance is under transformation. President Maia Sandu is at the forefront of efforts to align the nation with the European Union, fundamentally altering its historical ties to Russia.

By shifting Moldova's trajectory towards EU integration, Sandu aims to strengthen national sovereignty and reduce Russian influence, reflecting a broader strategic realignment in the region.

