Political Storm: BJP Labels National Herald Case as Clear-Cut Fraud

The BJP has criticized the Congress, calling the National Herald matter a straightforward case of fraud and money laundering. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri suggests that Congress workers should protest against their leadership instead of alleging political vendetta, as the involved company, Young Indian, holds substantial shares improperly transferred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:09 IST
The BJP has intensified its criticism against the Congress in connection with the National Herald case, describing it as a straightforward instance of fraud, corruption, and money laundering. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri admonished Congress workers, suggesting their protests should target their leaders who allegedly misused properties meant for charitable purposes.

The Modi government has been accused by the Congress of employing investigative agencies for political retribution, an allegation Puri denied, advising the opposition party for a serious introspection. According to Puri, the controversial financial maneuvers revolve around Young Indian, a company significantly owned by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, which obtained a large share of Associated Journals at an undervalued price.

Puri highlighted the historic allocation of land to the Congress-affiliated newspaper in 1963, intended for press operations, which ceased long ago. The building has since been leased to various entities, raising questions about the substantial financial gains accrued from the properties originally assigned under charitable pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

