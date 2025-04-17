AIADMK Dismisses Alliance Rift Rumors, Targets Clean Governance
AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan refutes rift speculations within the NDA, asserting that post-election outcomes will shape the alliance's strategy. AIADMK aligns with BJP to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, addressing governance issues and targeting corruption in their Common Minimum Programme.
AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan dismissed rumors of discord within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, asserting that alliance decisions would be reconsidered after election results. Sathyan criticized media outlets allegedly funded by DMK for spreading speculation.
He reaffirmed that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami will lead the alliance, anticipating additional parties to join. Sathyan emphasized the alliance's strength against DMK attempts to create divisions, insisting coalition or standalone governance will hinge on electoral outcomes.
The clarification follows AIADMK's and BJP's agreement to jointly contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under the NDA banner. AIADMK supports an agenda to combat dynastic politics and corruption, aligning with Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran's remarks.
