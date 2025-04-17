High-Stakes Iran-US Nuclear Talks Enter Critical Phase Amid Mideast Tensions

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has declared that negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme have reached a critical juncture. During his visit to Iran, Grossi emphasized the importance of the talks, which could lead the IAEA to verify compliance should an agreement be struck.

As Grossi engaged with Iranian officials, including the head of Iran's Atomics Energy Organisation, the backdrop of Middle Eastern tensions, underscored by Saudi-Tehran relations and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, highlighted the stakes involved. A potential deal could mitigate threats of US military action on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels.

The negotiations set for Rome follow the collapse of a previous nuclear deal in 2018. Despite setbacks like disrupted IAEA surveillance, Iran's continued openness to dialogue suggests a path to a possible resolution. Grossi remains optimistic, urging a focus on achieving a diplomatic solution that could render current concerns moot.

