Supreme Court Scrutinizes Waqf Amendment Act Amidst Rising Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticizes the Waqf Amendment Act, anticipating its rejection by the Supreme Court. The court addresses concerns while withholding appointments and maintaining current Waqf property statuses. Several petitions claim the Act discriminates against Muslims, following its approval by President Murmu amidst legislative debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Supreme Court's deliberations on petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai expressed strong opposition to the legislation. Rai argued that the law was enacted in haste and failed to address opposition concerns, predicting its eventual dismissal by the Court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court noted the Solicitor General's assurance that no new appointments to the Waqf Board or Council would occur until the next hearing. The court highlighted it would not identify existing Waqf properties at this juncture. The Solicitor General emphasized the Act's legislative value, cautioning against a complete stay while seeking time to respond.

The Supreme Court acknowledged positive elements of the legislation but ruled out a total freeze of the Act pending review. The bench urged preservation of the status quo, emphasizing judicial prudence amidst petitions alleging discrimination against Muslims after President Murmu sanctioned the Bill, following intense parliamentary debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

