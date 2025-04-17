Karnataka Protests Spark Against BJP's Fuel Price Hike
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized PM Narendra Modi over soaring prices, claiming they contradict the 'Achchhe Din' promise. The Congress protested against BJP-led price hikes in fuel and essentials, accusing the government of burdening common citizens and reducing subsidies, resulting in economic strain.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to control skyrocketing prices in the country. His criticism coincided with Congress's rally against the BJP's governance, taking place at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.
The protest sought to counter the BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre' initiative, which aimed at highlighting public anger allegedly caused by the Congress. Siddaramaiah questioned whether the ongoing price hikes aligned with Modi's 'Achchhe Din' pledge made in 2014, pointing to significant increases in fuel and everyday commodities' costs.
In response, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of eliminating vital subsidies and increasing taxes, adding a financial burden on the citizens. The Congress party also delivered a memorandum to PM Modi, demanding the rollback of the recent fuel and gas price hikes.
