Left Menu

Karnataka Protests Spark Against BJP's Fuel Price Hike

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized PM Narendra Modi over soaring prices, claiming they contradict the 'Achchhe Din' promise. The Congress protested against BJP-led price hikes in fuel and essentials, accusing the government of burdening common citizens and reducing subsidies, resulting in economic strain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:55 IST
Karnataka Protests Spark Against BJP's Fuel Price Hike
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to control skyrocketing prices in the country. His criticism coincided with Congress's rally against the BJP's governance, taking place at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

The protest sought to counter the BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre' initiative, which aimed at highlighting public anger allegedly caused by the Congress. Siddaramaiah questioned whether the ongoing price hikes aligned with Modi's 'Achchhe Din' pledge made in 2014, pointing to significant increases in fuel and everyday commodities' costs.

In response, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the BJP of eliminating vital subsidies and increasing taxes, adding a financial burden on the citizens. The Congress party also delivered a memorandum to PM Modi, demanding the rollback of the recent fuel and gas price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025