Congress Grapples with ED Chargesheet: Kharge Convenes Strategy Meet
After the Enforcement Directorate filed charges against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has organized a meeting to strategize ahead of the court hearing on April 25. Despite the charges, Rahul Gandhi heads to Boston for a pre-scheduled program.
Amid escalating tensions in the National Herald case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress stalwarts Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has convened a high-level meeting scheduled for Saturday to draft a strategy ahead of the hearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.
Following legal consultations, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, adhering to a pre-scheduled program, departed for Boston, USA. Despite his absence, sources confirm that Gandhi and his legal team are committed to engaging in the judicial process at Rouse Avenue Court instead of petitioning the High Court prematurely.
In Gandhi's absence, Kharge will gather Congress's top brass, including general secretaries and organizational heads, at Indira Bhawan in the capital to deliberate on internal matters and strategize counteractions against the ED's moves. The chargesheet implicates other Congress figures, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing political and legal battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
