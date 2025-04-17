BJP MLA's Controversial Remarks on Vote Selling Sparks Outcry

BJP MLA and former Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur sparked controversy with her remarks during a meeting in Hasalpur village. She criticized people who vote for money, liquor, and gifts, stating they would be reborn as animals. Her comments have drawn criticism from the opposition.

A video of her speech quickly went viral, leading to backlash from the Congress, who labeled her remarks as indicative of 'conservative thinking.' Thakur emphasized the importance of voting for the BJP, citing the government's welfare schemes. She urged citizens not to compromise their integrity during elections.

Thakur defended her comments, claiming she aimed to educate rural voters on the value of their democratic rights. She argued that selling votes is an 'unpardonable crime' and that one's actions determine their future reincarnations. Her statements contributed to the ongoing political debate in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)