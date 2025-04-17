Bihar's Political Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Blasts State Government

In the wake of Bihar's first Mahagathbandhan meeting, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a stark critique of the state administration, accusing it of rampant crime, corruption, and failing to tackle poverty and unemployment.

The gathering, held against the backdrop of the forthcoming Bihar polls, saw leaders from Congress and other opposition parties at RJD's Patna headquarters. Internal challenges and coalition dynamics took center stage, as seat-sharing and cooperative strategies dominated discussions.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed the coalition as the 'Ghamandia' alliance, highlighting friction within, and targeting the leadership for allegedly corrupt, dynastic politics. The political landscape in Bihar braces for a heated electoral battle with the NDA and Mahagathbandhan vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)