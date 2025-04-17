Bihar's Political Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Blasts State Government
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar's government over crime, corruption, unemployment, and migration. Amidst rising political tensions, the Bihar Mahagathbandhan convened to strategize for the upcoming state elections. Union Minister Nityanand Rai labeled the coalition the 'Ghamandia' alliance, accusing them of internal conflicts and corrupt, dynastic politics.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of Bihar's first Mahagathbandhan meeting, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a stark critique of the state administration, accusing it of rampant crime, corruption, and failing to tackle poverty and unemployment.
The gathering, held against the backdrop of the forthcoming Bihar polls, saw leaders from Congress and other opposition parties at RJD's Patna headquarters. Internal challenges and coalition dynamics took center stage, as seat-sharing and cooperative strategies dominated discussions.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed the coalition as the 'Ghamandia' alliance, highlighting friction within, and targeting the leadership for allegedly corrupt, dynastic politics. The political landscape in Bihar braces for a heated electoral battle with the NDA and Mahagathbandhan vying for dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Contentious Immigration Bill Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament
Immigration Bill 2025: Controversial Steps Towards 'Fortress India'
Federal Judge Dismisses Corruption Case Against NY Mayor Eric Adams
Parliament approves Immigration and Foreigners Bill with Rajya Sabha giving its nod on Wednesday.
Contentious Immigration Bill Sparks Heated Rajya Sabha Debate