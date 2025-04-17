Left Menu

Bihar's Political Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Blasts State Government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar's government over crime, corruption, unemployment, and migration. Amidst rising political tensions, the Bihar Mahagathbandhan convened to strategize for the upcoming state elections. Union Minister Nityanand Rai labeled the coalition the 'Ghamandia' alliance, accusing them of internal conflicts and corrupt, dynastic politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:08 IST
Bihar's Political Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Blasts State Government
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Bihar's first Mahagathbandhan meeting, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a stark critique of the state administration, accusing it of rampant crime, corruption, and failing to tackle poverty and unemployment.

The gathering, held against the backdrop of the forthcoming Bihar polls, saw leaders from Congress and other opposition parties at RJD's Patna headquarters. Internal challenges and coalition dynamics took center stage, as seat-sharing and cooperative strategies dominated discussions.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai dismissed the coalition as the 'Ghamandia' alliance, highlighting friction within, and targeting the leadership for allegedly corrupt, dynastic politics. The political landscape in Bihar braces for a heated electoral battle with the NDA and Mahagathbandhan vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025