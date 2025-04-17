Trump and Meloni Seek Common Ground Amid Trade Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed resolving U.S.-European trade tensions at the White House amid looming tariffs. Meloni expressed confidence in reaching a deal while Trump highlighted the U.S.'s advantageous position. The meeting also touched on NATO defense commitments and Italy's mediator role in U.S.-EU relations.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed hopes of resolving current trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, ahead of crucial talks at the White House.
As the European Union grapples with substantial U.S. tariffs on multiple imports, Meloni is optimistic about reaching an agreement.
Trump, while in no hurry, hinted at forthcoming announcements and emphasized America's leverage, as Meloni navigates both domestic and EU-wide economic pressures.
