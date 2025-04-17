Left Menu

Trump and Meloni Seek Common Ground Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed resolving U.S.-European trade tensions at the White House amid looming tariffs. Meloni expressed confidence in reaching a deal while Trump highlighted the U.S.'s advantageous position. The meeting also touched on NATO defense commitments and Italy's mediator role in U.S.-EU relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:33 IST
Trump and Meloni Seek Common Ground Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed hopes of resolving current trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe, ahead of crucial talks at the White House.

As the European Union grapples with substantial U.S. tariffs on multiple imports, Meloni is optimistic about reaching an agreement.

Trump, while in no hurry, hinted at forthcoming announcements and emphasized America's leverage, as Meloni navigates both domestic and EU-wide economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025