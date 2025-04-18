Steel Deal Sparks Tariff Talks: U.S. and Nippon in Focus

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that a possible deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel could influence the ongoing tariff discussions with Japan. However, he expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such a deal being a decisive factor.

During a press briefing, Trump acknowledged Nippon Steel's efforts to negotiate, stating, "If Nippon wants to come in here, they're working on it very hard. I have great respect for Nippon."

Despite his acknowledgment, Trump stressed the critical importance of maintaining U.S. Steel within the country's borders, signaling a commitment to domestic industrial interests amidst international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)