Steel Deal Sparks Tariff Talks: U.S. and Nippon in Focus
U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential deal between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel might play a role in the tariff negotiations with Japan. Although Trump acknowledged Nippon's efforts and expressed respect, he emphasized the importance of retaining U.S. Steel's operations domestically.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that a possible deal between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel could influence the ongoing tariff discussions with Japan. However, he expressed skepticism about the likelihood of such a deal being a decisive factor.
During a press briefing, Trump acknowledged Nippon Steel's efforts to negotiate, stating, "If Nippon wants to come in here, they're working on it very hard. I have great respect for Nippon."
Despite his acknowledgment, Trump stressed the critical importance of maintaining U.S. Steel within the country's borders, signaling a commitment to domestic industrial interests amidst international negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Sell-offs Impact Japanese Market Amid Tariff Tensions
Foxtel Deal Sealed: DAZN Takes Control
EU Pushes for Expansive Trade Deals Amid US Tariffs
Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull Ascent: A New Era for Japanese F1 Drivers
Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull Challenge: Rising to the Occasion at the Japanese Grand Prix