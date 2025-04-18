Left Menu

Kharkiv Hit: Missile Strikes Cause Devastation in Ukrainian City

A missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Russian forces resulted in the death of one person and 82 injuries, including six children. The assault damaged residential buildings and other infrastructure, prompting Ukrainian leaders to condemn Russia's aggression and call for international support against further attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Russian forces claimed one life and injured 82 individuals, six of whom were children. Ukrainian officials reported significant damage to apartment blocks, an educational institution, and a business following the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted about the attack's severity, condemning Russia's use of ballistic and cruise missiles to target civilians. Emergency workers were seen assisting those with bleeding injuries as devastated residents recounted the attack's aftermath.

Reportedly, four missiles were launched at Kharkiv, with cluster warheads involved. Ukrainian officials stressed the need for international support to counter Russia's aggression. Despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, hostilities continue with allegations of violations from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

