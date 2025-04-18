New Hope for Ukraine-U.S. Minerals Deal
Ukraine and the U.S. are set to begin a new round of negotiations on a minerals deal on April 24. The focus is on resolving technical issues online and in writing to streamline discussions on sensitive matters requiring political decisions.
Ukraine and the United States are preparing to engage in a fresh round of negotiations regarding a crucial minerals deal, scheduled to commence on April 24, as revealed by Ukraine's deputy minister of economy on Friday.
According to Taras Kachka, efforts are underway to address various technical matters through online and written communication, narrowing the scope to the most critical issues that necessitate political agreement.
This upcoming dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening Ukraine-U.S. relations and tackling key concerns in the minerals sector.
