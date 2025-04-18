New Hope for Ukraine-U.S. Minerals Deal

Ukraine and the United States are preparing to engage in a fresh round of negotiations regarding a crucial minerals deal, scheduled to commence on April 24, as revealed by Ukraine's deputy minister of economy on Friday.

According to Taras Kachka, efforts are underway to address various technical matters through online and written communication, narrowing the scope to the most critical issues that necessitate political agreement.

This upcoming dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening Ukraine-U.S. relations and tackling key concerns in the minerals sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)