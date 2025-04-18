Left Menu

New Hope for Ukraine-U.S. Minerals Deal

Ukraine and the U.S. are set to begin a new round of negotiations on a minerals deal on April 24. The focus is on resolving technical issues online and in writing to streamline discussions on sensitive matters requiring political decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and the United States are preparing to engage in a fresh round of negotiations regarding a crucial minerals deal, scheduled to commence on April 24, as revealed by Ukraine's deputy minister of economy on Friday.

According to Taras Kachka, efforts are underway to address various technical matters through online and written communication, narrowing the scope to the most critical issues that necessitate political agreement.

This upcoming dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening Ukraine-U.S. relations and tackling key concerns in the minerals sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

