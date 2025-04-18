Global Tensions and Tariffs: Key Developments Worldwide

In international news, U.S. President Donald Trump hints at the possible conclusion of tariff battles between the U.S. and China. This statement comes as discussions about the future of social media platform TikTok appear delayed, adding to the uncertainty affecting global markets.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Fatima Abu Naim and her family face intensifying pressure from settlers encroaching on their grazing land. In Myanmar, following talks with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the junta and opposition agree to extend a ceasefire to aid earthquake relief efforts.

Concurrently, Ukraine sanctions Chinese firms after accusing Beijing of aiding Russia, a claim China denies. U.S. military strikes in Yemen, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, a deadly Russian drone strike in Ukraine, and ongoing U.S.-Ukraine mineral negotiations highlight the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)