BJP Challenges Congress Amid National Herald Corruption Charges

The BJP accuses Congress leaders of corruption in the National Herald case. It urges the accused to seek a speedy trial, while criticizing their use of public funds for advertisements. Former minister Anurag Thakur highlights the misuse of resources and calls for transparency regarding these transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:21 IST
In a fiery address, the BJP on Friday confronted Congress leaders embroiled in corruption allegations, insisting they pursue expedited legal proceedings. The BJP criticized Congress for attributing Enforcement Directorate actions to political maneuvers in the National Herald case involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The ruling BJP has intensified pressure on the opposition, spotlighting the ED's charges against the Gandhis and accusing Congress-ruled states of misallocating public funds as payments to the under-read National Herald newspaper. Former Union minister Anurag Thakur has called for disclosure of financial dealings concerning these advertisements by Congress-led states.

Thakur alleged Congress had exploited the National Herald as an 'ATM,' aiming to acquire Rs 2,000 crore in assets without any personal financial contribution. Asserting skepticism over a political party's ability to issue loans, Thakur derided the 'Congress model of corruption' as louder controversy emerges from Congress leaders in response to judiciary actions against them.

